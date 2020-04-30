A 28-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested after allegedly evading police and striking a pedestrian and several patrol cars with his vehicle in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 28 at 2:08 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to several reports of gunshots inside the complex at the Mountain Breeze Villa Apartments at 25942 Baseline Street. Several patrol units and the Sheriff's helicopter were dispatched to the location. Upon arriving, the helicopter's observer saw a silver Ford SUV driving at a high rate of speed through the parking lot in the complex. This information was given to the ground units.
Responding units arrived and located the SUV in the parking lot. They attempted to stop the vehicle by activating their emergency lights and sirens but the driver, later identified as Lasean Jackson, failed to stop for the deputies. Jackson allegedly rove his vehicle recklessly through the parking lot and the pedestrian court yard areas of the complex in an attempt to elude deputies. In the process, Jackson's vehicle struck a groundskeeper for the complex. The victim was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.
Jackson continued driving with disregard for the safety of the residents inside the apartment complex, the Sheriff's Department said.
He stopped his vehicle several times and reversed his vehicle toward deputies as they approached him. Jackson's vehicle struck three patrol units, causing minor to major damage to them. At one point, his vehicle nearly struck a deputy in the parking lot.
Deputies restrained from using lethal force because of the bystanders and overall conditions inside the complex.
Jackson attempted to flee the parking lot to get out of the complex. As he approached the front entrance/exit of the complex, he saw there were additional units arriving and once again, Jackson tried to maneuver his vehicle around deputies by driving on the pedestrian walk ways.
Deputies used their patrol units to stop Jackson's vehicle against a parked vehicle. Jackson ran from his vehicle but was apprehended inside the apartment complex by deputies.
Jackson's vehicle was searched and detectives located a loaded handgun inside, the Sheriff's Department said. The handgun's caliber was the same caliber of the fired shell casings found at the scene.
There were no additional injuries reported by residents and no injuries to deputies during the incident. A carport inside the complex was damaged when Jackson's vehicle hit the structure.
Jackson was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon against peace officers, felony evading from peace officers, and a no bail felony warrant he had in San Bernardino County for violation of his Post Release Community Supervision terms. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
