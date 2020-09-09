A 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman at a park in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 8, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to Red Hill Park, where the victim reported that a man in the park asked her to lift up her shirt and told her to walk with him. The victim refused and called police.
Deputies did an area check in the park and found the man matching the description the victim gave. Deputies contacted the man and identified him as Mike Postolache.
Postolache was arrested on a charge of soliciting a lewd act and was booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he was later cite-released.
Deputies are releasing Postolache’s photo in an attempt to identify any additional alleged victims who recognize him. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
