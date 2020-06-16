A 26-year-old Loma Linda man was arrested after he allegedly intentionally burned a two-year-old child, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 15, the victim was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) for second-degree burns. During a medical examination, pediatricians determined the burns were not caused by an accident.
Deputies from Central Station responded to the hospital to conduct the investigation and learned that the victim resided in Loma Linda with Derek Lemos.
During the investigation, it was determined the child was burned while at his residence. Lemos was found to have intentionally caused the burns to the victim, investigators said, and he was taken into custody and booked at Central Detention Center.
The case was forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.
Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Sarah Ferguson at Central Sheriff's Station at (909) 387-3545. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can report information to We-Tip by calling 1-800-78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
