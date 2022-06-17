A 59-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a woman for six months, and authorities are releasing his photograph to the public because they believe he may have victimized others, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Peter Anthony McGuire, a resident of Chino Hills, has been charged with 10 felony counts in connection with the case.
The victim, who is currently being treated at a local hospital for her injuries, was able to escape from the alleged kidnapper on June 9 and meet deputies at Alterra Park in Chino Hills.
The victim said that while being held against her will, McGuire allegedly tortured, physically assaulted, and raped her. She had visible injuries consistent with the allegations that were made, police said.
A search warrant was served at McGuire's residence and evidence was recovered, but McGuire had fled prior to the service of the search warrant. An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect.
Personnel from the Sheriff's Specialized Enforcement Division (SWAT) learned McGuire was at a residence in the city of Placentia. On June 11, deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant for McGuire, who temporarily barricaded himself inside the residence, refusing to come out. At about 8:30 a.m., McGuire surrendered and was taken into custody.
The District Attorney’s Office has filed charges of torture, kidnapping to commit another crime, kidnapping, mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment by violence, forcible rape, sodomy by use of force, forcible oral copulation, and sodomy by use of force.
Persons who are a victim or have information about this case are urged to contact Detective Ryan Girard or Deputy Dan Renear at the Chino Hills Station at (909) 364-2000.
