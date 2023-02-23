A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly pointing a laser at a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department helicopter in Rancho Cucamonga, the Sheriff’s Department said.
On Feb. 21 at about 5:50 p.m., the helicopter was struck several times with a high powered laser beam while flying in the area of Feron Boulevard and Hermosa Avenue.
The tactical flight officer quickly located the origin of the laser by utilizing the helicopter’s camera system to identify an occupied vehicle. The crew members maintained observations on the vehicle and relayed their position to responding deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station.
Once on scene, deputies were directed to the vehicle and contacted the driver, who was identified as Walter Luna. Sheriff's deputies detained Luna and located the laser in his possession, police said.
Luna was subsequently booked into West Valley Detention Center.
The incident was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.