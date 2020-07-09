A man was arrested for allegedly robbing groceries from a store in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 8, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to a robbery that occurred at the Von’s Supermarket on 19th Street.
Loss prevention officers reported the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Alexander Carter, walked out of the store without paying for a basket full of groceries. When Carter was confronted, he allegedly pushed the basket into the loss prevention officers. After a brief struggle, Carter ran away and was seen getting into a vehicle, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies obtained a license plate to the suspect vehicle and, upon further investigation, located Carter at a friend’s house nearby. When deputies arrived at the location, they saw Carter inside the home and took him into custody. He was arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail.
