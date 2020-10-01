A man was arrested for allegedly setting a fire which damaged a house in San Bernardino on Sept. 23, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Fire crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 800 block of South Valley View Lane at about 10:23 a.m., said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock. Firefighters arrived within 7 minutes to find smoke and fire erupting from the rear of the home.
Fire attack crews found a well involved house with multiple exposures. The fire was knocked in approximately 20 minutes, limiting damage to just one home.
Later, investigators from the San Bernardino County Fire Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) found the fire’s origin to be in the living room near a couch. Through investigation, they found fire had intentionally been set to the couch.
Working in conjunction with San Bernardino Police, Luis Cerda was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center on a charge of arson to an inhabited structure.
