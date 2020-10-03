A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a store in Loma Linda, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Oct. 2, deputies responded to a report of a fire behind Sami’s Liquor. Upon arrival, Deputy Schlegel was flagged down by a witness who saw the person who started the fire and provided a description.
A suspect matching the description, later identified as Shawn Harris, was located down the street walking away from the area. Through witness statements, in-field identification and video surveillance, probable cause was developed to believe Harris was the person who started the fire.
Loma Linda Fire Department was successful in extinguishing the fire before it could spread and cause damage to nearby buildings.
Harris was arrested and booked into Central Detention Center on an arson charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.