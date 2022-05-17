A 42-year-old Ontario man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding a cashier during a robbery on May 16, according to the Ontario Police Department.
The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Mountain Avenue.
The suspect, Samuel Felipe, allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cashier at a business. Felipe allegedly shot the cashier, took money from the cash register, and fled the scene prior to police arrival.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Felipe was quickly arrested at his residence about 40 minutes after the incident. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center on robbery and attempted murder charges.
