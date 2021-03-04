A man was arrested for allegedly shooting a shotgun at vehicles on separate occasions, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
In February and March, deputies from Central Station completed three separate investigations on an unknown male suspect, driving a black sports utility vehicle, who negligently discharged a shotgun at vehicles in Muscoy. No injuries were reported in connection with any of the incidents.
On March 3, Deputy A. Alcala conducted a traffic stop on a black Kia Sorento that matched the description of the suspect vehicle from the shootings. The driver and sole occupant was identified as Julio Cesar Ortiz, a 39-year-old Muscoy resident. Ortiz also matched the description of the suspect from the shootings, the Sheriff's Department said.
During the traffic stop, Alcala located a shotgun next to the front passenger seat, the Sheriff's Department said. Multiple 12-gauge shotgun shells, fired and unfired, were also located in the vehicle. The shotgun's identification markings, to include the serial number, were obliterated and/or altered. Further investigation into the shotgun revealed the identity of the weapon and the discovery of it having been reported stolen in Tennessee back in 2013.
Ortiz was arrested by Alcala for the alleged weapon violations.
Through follow-up investigation, Ortiz was positively identified as the suspect in all three shootings and booked on supplemental charges by Deputy A. Guardado and Deputy K. Lunde for those crimes.
