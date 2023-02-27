Police arrested a 45-year-old Redlands man on attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting incident which injured two people eight days earlier, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Victor Lawernce Clemente was arrested on Feb. 24 after the Redlands Police SWAT and Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) served a search warrant at Clemente’s home in the 800 block of Sylvan Boulevard the previous day.
The victims, a 21-year-old San Bernardino man and a 23-year-old Redlands man, were sitting in a parked vehicle on Cornell Avenue near Edwards Street at about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 16, when a vehicle pulled up next to them. Multiple rounds were fired from the suspect vehicle into the victim vehicle, striking both men several times. The suspect then fled.
Detectives believe the victims were targeted as the result of a drug-related dispute, the Redlands P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Officers responded to the area and located a vehicle fleeing the scene with multiple bullet holes to the driver’s side of the vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle and found an unresponsive victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical aid to the victim until Redlands Fire Department paramedics arrived.
The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and rushed into surgery. The second victim was transported by acquaintances to a local hospital, also suffering from multiple gunshots, and was rushed into surgery.
Both victims are currently recovering at local hospitals and expected to survive.
Clemente is being held at West Valley Detention Center on two charges of attempted murder. His bail is set at $2 million.
