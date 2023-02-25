A 33-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested for allegedly siphoning gas from a business in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Feb. 22 at 8:39 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the report of a person stealing diesel fuel from a business in the 9000 block of Rancho Park Court.
When deputies arrived, they saw the suspect, Martin Coronado, running from the location. A short pursuit ensued, and deputies apprehended Coronado near the intersection of Hellman Avenue and 8th Street.
Upon investigation, deputies learned that Coronado allegedly siphoned fuel from a semi-truck at the scene, and his van contained two 330-gallon plastic tanks, siphoning hoses, and an electric pump. One of the two plastic tanks was half full of diesel fuel. Multiple burglary tools and a glass methamphetamine pipe were also found, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Coronado was booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of grand theft, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools, and tampering with a motor vehicle. He remained in custody on $30,000 bail.
