A 64-year-old San Bernardino woman was stabbed to death, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 600 block of West Ninth Street on Aug. 23 at 8:42 a.m. They located an unresponsive victim who was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was identified as Chaylone Hill.
Then on Aug. 25 at about 7 a.m., San Bernardino Police officers made an arrest in Riverside regarding this homicide investigation.
The suspect, Billy Williams, 45, of San Bernardino was interviewed and later booked at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on a murder charge.
