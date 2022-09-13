A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a person at a park in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 12 at about 5:08 p.m., deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a man who was stabbed at Ralph Lewis Park in the 7800 block of Elm Avenue.
Witnesses reported the suspect fled the scene prior to deputies' arrival. The victim was located near the park with multiple stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
After further investigation, deputies identified the suspect as Matthew Bednarczyk, a 21-year-old Upland resident.
On Sept. 13, deputies located Bednarczyk and arrested him. The suspect was booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of attempted murder and reckless evading.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
