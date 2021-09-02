A Riverside man was arrested for the alleged theft of $20,000 worth of golf equipment from a vehicle in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
Cody Miller, 28, was taken into custody on Aug. 31, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post.
“Through investigative means, we were able to find out that these items were being sold online,” the post said.
Detectives were able to recover the stolen items.
