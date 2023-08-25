A man was arrested for allegedly stealing an American flag, according to the Redlands Police Department.
The suspect broke into a business in the 1300 block of West Colton Avenue and stole the flag on the night of Aug. 20, according to a Facebook post by the Redlands P.D.
The next morning, the suspect, who was wearing nothing but the stolen flag as a cape and a red table cloth tied around his waist, returned to the same business. At that time, the suspect was positively identified and taken into custody, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.