A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing four deep-cycle batteries which were used to power a San Bernardino Verizon cell tower site, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 14, a suspect cut two padlocks to access the cell towner site at 17101 State 330 Highway. The stolen cell tower batteries were equipped with GPS tracking devices.
On Jan. 15, the GPS was tracked and located at the residence of Kenneth McFarlane, who is on San Bernardino felony probation, the Sheriff's Department said. McFarlane was alone in the garage with all four stolen batteries, the Sheriff's Department said.
McFarlane was arrested and booked into Central Detention Center on charges of grand theft and possession of stolen property.
The batteries were recovered and returned to the victims.
Persons who know of any related criminal activity or any additional information regarding this case are asked to contact the Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Persons can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at www.wetip.com or calling (909) 987-5005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.