A 25-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested for allegedly stealing items from a Target store in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 31 at 8:07 a.m., deputies responded to the store in the 12500 block of Foothill Boulevard for a report of a man who was inside using a box cutter to defeat security devices and packaging on merchandise in the electronics section.
The man, later identified as Brandon Gay, was also seen putting more merchandise inside his backpack, and then he entered the store’s fitting room and layered on clothing from the store, the Sheriff's Department said.
Gay left the store with the stolen merchandise, where he was met by deputies, the Sheriff's Department said. Gay ran through the parking lot and discarded some of the concealed items and the box cutter.
When deputies caught him, he refused to comply with commands but was ultimately detained and arrested.
Deputies discovered that Gay was on felony probation for robbery. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $50,000 bail.
