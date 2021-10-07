A man was arrested for allegedly stealing mail from mailboxes in a Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Oct. 5 at about 12:15 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 9000 block of Tryon Street.
Deputies contacted Lindsay Evans, who was riding a bicycle in the neighborhood. Evans was allegedly in possession of numerous pieces of mail belonging to residents in the area, as well as a controlled substance. The deputies contacted more than 10 victims who were unaware Evans had their mail.
Evans was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of possession of identification of more than 10 people, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
