A 30-year-old San Bernardino man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $2,600 worth of merchandise from a department store, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Between June 19 and Sept. 19, the suspect routinely entered the Marshall’s Department store, located at 741 W 2nd Street in San Bernardino. Once inside the business, the suspect selected merchandise and went out the door without attempting to pay for the items.
During the investigation, officers identified Stephen Lugo as the suspect allegedly responsible for the thefts.
On Sept. 22, officers saw Lugo in the area of the business and took him into custody without incident.
Lugo assisted officers with recovering some of the stolen property, police said in a news release.
The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office has reviewed the case and Lugo has been charged with grand theft.
