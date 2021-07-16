A man was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of property from a church, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 8, the University Seventh Day Adventist Church in Loma Linda had more than $11,000 worth of high-end cameras and photography equipment stolen. Through investigation, the suspect was positively identified as 37-year-old Jun S Yoo. Yoo was located and found with some of the stolen property in his car.
The San Bernardino Sheriff Central Station personnel served a search warrant at Yoo’s Loma Linda residence and the remaining stolen items were located. There were numerous other high-end cameras and photography related items, which were believed to be stolen property, seized during the search warrant.
Yoo was booked into Central Detention Center for the alleged burglary and possession of known stolen property.
