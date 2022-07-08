A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill people and setting fire to a church building in Upland on July 7, according to the Upland Police Department.
Officers responded to St. Joseph Catholic Church in the 800 block of Campus Avenue after the man was heard yelling he was going to kill everyone in the church, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
David Martinez, a resident of Ontario, was arrested for suspicion of setting a small fire in the chapel and charged with criminal threats and arson.
Police extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.
