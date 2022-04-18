A man was arrested in Rialto for allegedly trying to scam people out of money, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Officers responded to a call for service at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard regarding a person supposedly soliciting money for his 11-year-old cousin with cerebral palsy, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 16.
The suspect held a sign and was collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
Upon investigation, officers discovered the story of the "11-year-old boy” was false, and the money being collected was for a scam, police said.
The suspect was arrested on a charge of theft under false pretense and was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
"We want to remind our community that while you may want to help people in need, you need to be cautious of anyone asking for money for medical expenses, funerals, or similar requests. If you suspect this type of crime, please report it to our non-emergency line (909) 820-2550," the Rialto P.D. said on Facebook.
