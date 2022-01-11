A man was arrested for allegedly using a skateboard to assault a store employee after being refused service, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Jan. 10 at about 11:04 p.m., Deputy Nuci from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a report of an assault at the Chevron station on Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga.
The victim called 911 after being assaulted with a skateboard for refusing to sell cigarettes to a customer. The customer, who was later identified as a 46-year-old transient named Christopher Borger, allegedly swung a skateboard at the victim's head, hitting the victim in the arm when the victim refused to let him in the store to purchase cigarettes. The victim was able to spray Borger with pepper spray to stop the assault, the Sheriff's Department said.
Shortly after the incident, deputies located Borger on Foothill near the Interstate 15 Freeway.
Borger was positively identified and booked at West Valley Detention Center on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
