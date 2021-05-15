A man who allegedly vandalized a church in Jurupa Valley was arrested on May 12, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
The incident took place on May 6, when a suspect damaged and broke numerous stained glass windows and religious statues located inside Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the 9930 block of Mission Boulevard.
A citizen within the Jurupa Valley community provided video surveillance, which captured images of the suspect in the commission of this crime.
Based on the surveillance video, deputies recognized the suspect from past contacts to be Michael Dudek, a 30-year-old transient from Jurupa Valley.
On May 12, deputies located Dudek in an abandoned residence in Jurupa Valley, where he was arrested. Dudek was booked into the Robert Detention Center on a charge of felony vandalism.
