A man was arrested in connection with an animal cruelty case that led to the death of a dog in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Oct. 23, deputies from the Highland Station were dispatched to the 7300 block of Valaria Drive for a report of animal abuse. Deputies responded to the location and found a deceased dog in a dumpster.
Through investigation, deputies discovered video evidence of the suspect, Damian Fields, a 36-year-old Highland resident, allegedly committing abuse which lead to the dog’s death.
An arrest warrant was authorized for Fields, and on Dec. 17, deputies located the suspect leaving his residence in Highland.
Fields was arrested on charges of cruelty to an animal and criminal threats. He was transported and booked at Central Detention Center, with a bail set at $100,000.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Highland Police Station, at (909) 425-9793. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
(0) comments
