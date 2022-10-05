A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Sept. 30 at about 1:02 p.m., the police call center began receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting that had taken place at the mall, which is located at 500 Inland Center Drive.
Officers were dispatched to the location and during the investigation learned that the shooting occurred in the parking lot outside the food court area. Prior to the shooting, the suspect and the victim were involved in a confrontation inside the mall, police said.
As the victim exited the mall, he was struck and wounded by gunfire as the suspect shot from a vehicle.
Pablo Estrada, 23, of San Bernardino was positively identified as the alleged shooter by surveillance video, witness, and victim statements, police said.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Estrada and a search warrant for his residence. During a search of the residence, detectives found physical evidence linking Estrada to the shooting, police said.
At the time of the shooting, Estrada was with his four-year-old child and a female adult. After reviewing video surveillance footage, it appears Estrada waited for the victim to exit the food court and then allegedly engaged in the shooting from a vehicle being driven by the woman. The child was inside the vehicle only few feet away from Estrada as he allegedly indiscriminately fired his weapon.
On Oct. 5, Estrada was located and arrested in San Bernardino. He was booked into a local jail facility on a charge of attempted murder.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Emon at emon_ch@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5628 or Sergeant B. Baker at baker_br@sbcity.org / (909) 388-4955.
