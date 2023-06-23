A man was arrested in connection with thefts of catalytic converters in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident began when officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver was found to be on active probation for grand theft, plus had two "no-bail" warrants. He was taken into custody, and officers located two stolen catalytic converters and cutting tools inside the vehicle, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 22.
Through further investigation at a hotel room associated with the suspect, officers recovered two battery-operated Sawzalls, several new/used cutting blades, and ammunition.
Officers discovered that four other people were associated with the same hotel room and they were detained. Two of them were found to have been convicted felons, and they were also arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.