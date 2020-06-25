A man has been arrested in connection with a three-vehicle traffic collision which resulted in the death of a young woman in Rancho Cucamonga last year, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Nov. 15, 2019 at about 7:15 a.m., deputies assigned to the city of Rancho Cucamonga responded to the incident at the intersection of Mountain View Drive and Terra Vista Parkway.
Oscar Villa, a 25-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, had been driving a 2006 Lexus sport utility vehicle east on Terra Vista, and Jade Abrantes, a 21-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, was a passenger in a 2010 Honda sedan that had been heading south on Mountain View. At the same time, Natalia Jerrett had been driving a 2012 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle north on Mountain View.
Abrantes and the driver of the Honda were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Abrantes died as a result of the collision a short time later at the hospital. Jerrett was not injured in the collision.
Investigators determined that Villa allegedly drove over the speed limit and entered into the intersection on a red signal, colliding with the Honda on the passenger’s side.
On June 23, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of gross vehicular manslaughter against Villa.
On June 25, members of the Rancho Cucamonga Traffic Division served an arrest warrant and, without incident, took Villa into custody. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center and his bail was set at $250,000.
