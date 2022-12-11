A 46-year-old man was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Dec. 9 at about 4:06 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop on Ronnie Evans, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, for a vehicle code violation in the area of Hellman Avenue and San Bernardino Road.
Deputies searched Evans' vehicle and located suspected psilocybin mushrooms, methamphetamine, and heroin, packaged for sale.
Evans was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of narcotics for sale.
