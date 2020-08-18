A 28-year-old San Dimas man was arrested during a traffic stop in San Bernardino on a charge of possession of a controlled substance for sales, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 10 at about 2:50 a.m., Deputy Rule conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation at N. Victoria Avenue and E. 28th Street. Rule contacted the driver, who was identified as Anthony Rodriguez, who had an active no bail warrant for possession of a controlled substance for sales.
During a pat-down search of Rodriguez, Rule allegedly located eight individually packaged baggies, each containing suspected methamphetamine (each baggy weighed 3.7 grams) and numerous denominations of cash, ranging from $5 to $100 bills.
During a search of Rodriguez' vehicle, Rule allegedly located two baggies of suspected methamphetamine next to the center console, one weighing approximately 20 grams and the other weighing 8 grams.
Rodriguez was booked at Central Detention Center and was being held on $75,000 bail.
