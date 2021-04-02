A 24-year-old man from St. Louis, Missouri was arrested on a charge of an attempted carjacking in Rancho Cucamonga on March 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 8:08 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to an incident in the 13000 block of Garcia Drive.
The victim reported while she was driving east on Garcia, she observed a man, later identified as Rakid Hill, walking in the middle of the street. When the victim slowed down, Hill allegedly threw himself across her windshield and broke it. Hill rolled off the car and grabbed the handle of the driver’s side door and attempted to get inside. The victim sped off and called police.
As deputies were responding to the incident, dispatch aired another call for service in the same area.
A second victim stated that while he was sitting in his parked vehicle, Hill opened the driver’s side door and asked the victim for a ride to the mountains. When the victim refused, Hill allegedly took his clothes off and sat on the victim’s lap. Hill pushed the start button and attempted to put the vehicle in gear. The victim told Hill he would give him a ride. Hill got out of the car and put his clothes back on.
When deputies arrived in the area, they found Hill walking down the street and took him into custody. Hill was evaluated by Fire Department personnel and was transported to a hospital. After medical staff cleared Hill, he was booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $250,000 bail.
