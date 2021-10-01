A 50-year-old man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder of an officer after an exchange of gunfire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sept. 29, members of the Sheriff’s Department’s Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence in the 10000 block of Desert View Road in Pinon Hills. The residence was identified as a location allegedly operating an illegal indoor marijuana grow house.
During the service of the search warrant, the suspect, Luis Rolando Garcia, allegedly pointed a rifle at law enforcement officers, gunfire was exchanged, and Garcia was struck, the Sheriff’s Department said. Garcia was transported to a hospital and later arrested for attempted murder.
Garcia is currently in custody at West Valley Detention Center and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
There were no reports of injuries to officers during this incident.
