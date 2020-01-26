A 36-year-old Highland man was arrested on a charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Back in November, a sheriff’s deputy assigned to the Highland Station was dispatched to the 7100 block of Elmwood Road regarding a request for an immediate response from the Department of Child and Family Services. The call was reference possible sexual abuse to a female juvenile victim by the victim's mother’s boyfriend, Alberto Barboza-Aparicio. An investigation was conducted and the victim did not disclose details of sexual abuse.
However, on Jan. 21, Deputy Shelly Ponce, assigned as the Highland Station Child and Family Services investigator, conducted further investigation and interviews, which produced additional evidence.
On Jan. 23, Barboza-Aparicio was interviewed regarding the allegations. At the conclusion of the interview, Barboza-Aparicio was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center, with a bail set at $250,000. He was scheduled for arraignment in the Superior Court of San Bernardino on Jan. 27.
A booking photo was being released due to the possibility of other victims. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact detectives the Highland Police Station at (909) 425-9793. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
