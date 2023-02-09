A man has been arrested on an armed robbery charge and one other suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On Jan. 4, Rialto officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Baseline Road regarding a robbery that had just occurred in the parking lot.
At about 12:42 p.m., the victim was loading groceries into her vehicle when a suspect drove up next to her, displayed a handgun and grabbed the victim’s purse before fleeing the location.
Two witnesses observed the incident and followed the suspect’s vehicle, obtaining footage of the license plate. The suspect brandished the handgun at the witnesses, who then drove away.
The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jarvis Williams of the City of San Bernardino, had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
Members of the Detective Bureau took over the investigation and on Feb. 8, they served a search warrant in the 2000 block of E. Pumalo Street in San Bernardino. Officers took Williams into custody, and his bail amount was set at $200,000.
Additionally, 32-year-old Channell Lakey of San Bernardino was charged with being an accessory after the fact and had a bail amount of $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.