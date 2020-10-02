A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder people using a large stick and homemade sharp-edged weapon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Oct. 1 at 7:44 a.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to a disturbance call at the dead end of Darby Street west of June Street in the county area of San Bernardino.
Deputies received information that a male suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Jose Rodriguez, was swinging a large stick at a female. Upon arrival, deputies gathered additional information and located witnesses and victims involved in the incident.
Deputies learned Rodriguez allegedly threatened to kill two victims at the scene and attempted to cut the victims using a homemade sharp-edged weapon.
Deputies obtained a description of Rodriguez and canvassed the area on foot. Rodriguez was in possession of the weapon when located by deputies and was taken into custody without incident. Rodriguez was booked into the Central Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder.
Deputies believe there is possibly a third victim in this case who has not been identified. The motive for this incident remains under investigation.
