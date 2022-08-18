A man was arrested on attempted murder charges and several weapons were seized after an incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Patrol officers responded to a shots fired call for service, in which a neighbor shot at the caller's 14-year old son, nearly striking him, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 17.
Officers were able to identify two suspects in this case. Officers wrote search warrants for two locations and during the searches, they located five handguns, three AR-type rifles, and a 100-round drum magazine.
Both suspects were arrested and booked into jail. One of them, Oscar Herrada-Gallegos, 32, was charged with attempted murder.
