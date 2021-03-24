A man was arrested on a charge of human trafficking of a minor, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On March 17, the P.D.'s Vice Team conducted an operation which was a part of an ongoing effort, through heavy presence and investigations, to suppress human trafficking and prostitution in San Bernardino.
Officers were able to identify a potential pimp attempting to recruit a juvenile to work for him as a prostitute. The suspected pimp, who was later identified as Demond Davis Wright, was located and taken into custody.
Through further investigation, officers discovered evidence that the suspect was also allegedly involved in the human trafficking of a minor prior to this particular investigation.
The suspect, who is also on felony probation, was transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's West Valley Detention Center.
He is currently being held in lieu of a $300,000 bail for the human trafficking case and no bail for a probation violation and previous outstanding warrant.
