A man was arrested on a charge of human trafficking of an adult in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
During a recent investigation by the P.D.’s Vice Team, officers identified a prostitute and her suspected pimp, who was later identified as Auturo Jennings. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Jennings.
On Nov. 4 at about 12:30 p.m., Jennings was arrested for the outstanding warrant. He is currently being held without bail at the San Bernardino County West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.