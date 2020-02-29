A 39-year-old Grand Terrace man was arrested on a charge of transportation and sales of marijuana while driving near Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 26 at 3:11 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray Toyota Camry for failure to stop at a stop sign at Institution Road and Cajon Boulevard. The driver was identified through his California driver’s license as David Gonzales.
Gonzales consented to a search of his vehicle, and several pre-packaged items were located to support the evidence of sales and transportation of marijuana, the Sheriff's Department said.
The items consisted of about 106 grams of marijuana, three bags of marijuana edibles, approximately six grams of marijuana wax, approximately six grams of marijuana trichomes, and three vape cartridges (100 MG per cartridge), the Sheriff's Department said. Multiple items were prepackaged, weighed and marked with anonymous names.
Gonzales was placed under arrest and was later booked into Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.
