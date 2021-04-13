A 46-year-old man was arrested on charges of annoying/molesting a child, indecent exposure and a probation violation, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 12 at 3:18 p.m., Fontana Sheriff's Station deputies responded to a report of a possible in-progress kidnapping in the 18700 block of 6th Street in Bloomington. The reporting party told dispatch a transient, later identified as Daniel Morgan, allegedly tried to pull a female juvenile out of her vehicle.
Deputies arrived and found Morgan in the middle of Cedar Avenue, near the border of San Bernardino County and Riverside County. Morgan immediately yelled sexual comments, struggled with deputies, and was arrested. He was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, the Sheriff's Department said.
Further investigation revealed that Morgan allegedly exposed his penis and requested sexual acts from an adult female, a six-year-old female, and a nine-year-old male, the Sheriff's Department said.
The original victim, who was a female juvenile inside a vehicle in the parking lot, was with another female juvenile and they left the location before law enforcement could contact them.
Throughout the investigation, Morgan made graphic sexual comments. He was booked into West Valley Detention Center on various charges, but the offenses are misdemeanors and Morgan was later released from custody with a citation. Morgan was found to be on probation in Los Angeles County for assault and Riverside County for trespassing.
The alleged attempted kidnapping is under investigation and investigators need to speak with the two juveniles who were in the vehicle that left. Investigators are releasing Morgan’s photograph and requesting unidentified victims and witnesses contact the Fontana Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
