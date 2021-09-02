A 20-year-old Redlands man was arrested on charges of assault on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possession of child pornography, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The investigation began on Aug. 25, when deputies from the Highland Station responded to a residence for a report of an overdose. Upon arrival, deputies located an 18-year-old man who was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Deputies performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and successfully revived him. The subject was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.
Through the course of the investigation, deputies learned the same man had also overdosed earlier in the week on suspected counterfeit pharmaceutical opiates. Deputies wrote multiple search warrants and identified the suspected drug dealer who was providing the subject with the opiates as Angel Raymond Gonzalez.
Highland deputies obtained a search warrant for Gonzalez's residence.
During the warrant service, Gonzalez allegedly ran toward deputies while armed with a knife; however, Gonzalez was successfully taken into custody without incident.
A search of the suspect’s residence was conducted, which yielded more than 100 pharmaceutical pills, suspected cocaine, a Glock handgun and a shotgun, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Gonzalez's cell phone was seized, and following authorization of a warrant for Gonzalez's cell phone, deputies located further evidence allegedly implicating him in the crime(s).
Additionally, deputies discovered Gonzalez was in possession of numerous photographs and videos of child pornography.
The suspect was booked into custody at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Highland Police/Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.