A man was arrested on charges of attempted murder and domestic violence, according to the Colton Police Department.
On May 21 at 10:44 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of North Rancho Avenue in Colton in reference to a report of a stabbing incident.
Upon arrival, officers learned that Cruz Orozco was allegedly in a physical altercation with his girlfriend. As a family member attempted to intervene, he was allegedly stabbed multiple times in the upper body and neck by Orozco. The 36-year-old male victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Orozco fled the location prior to police arrival.
On May 24, detectives were conducting follow-up at the suspect's residence in San Bernardino when he fled in a vehicle. Orozco returned to his residence a short time later and surrendered to detectives without further incident.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective M. Sandoval at (909) 370-5020 or Colton P.D. Dispatch at (909) 370-5000.
