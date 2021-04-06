A Bloomington man was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault with a firearm, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 3 at 9:37 a.m., Fontana deputies responded to an in-progress assault with a weapon in the 10500 block of Orchard Street in Bloomington.
Upon arrival, they determined that Daniel Leiva, a 35-year-old Bloomington resident, allegedly armed himself with a firearm during an argument with his girlfriend. He allegedly struck her in the head with the gun, resulting in minor injury.
Several other people armed themselves with baseball bats to protect the victim during this incident, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies recovered the gun at the scene and learned that Leiva was a convicted felon and currently on probation for domestic violence. Leiva was booked into West Valley Detention Center for multiple felonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.