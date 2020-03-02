A man was arrested on charges of domestic violence and attempted murder in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 25 at about 9:17 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of 19th Street regarding a traffic collision in the complex.
As deputies responded, updated reports were provided to dispatch that a female subject attempted to run over a male subject and both fled the scene on foot after the vehicle became disabled.
Deputies arrived and located large amounts of blood drops leading to an apartment. A security sweep was conducted in the apartment, where additional blood was located.
Deputies and detectives conducted a lengthy investigation and identified the female resident of that apartment.
Through investigation, it was determined the victim and her boyfriend, Keithie X Gray, a 25-year-old resident of Fort Worth, Texas, had been in a physical altercation as they drove northbound on Milliken Avenue earlier that night. The victim stopped her vehicle in the roadway and got out of the vehicle in an attempt to flag down other citizens for help. At that time, X Gray fled in her vehicle.
The victim was left stranded on Milliken until a good Samaritan located her and provided her a ride home.
However, after arriving home, the victim was again confronted by X Gray and the argument turned physical, causing the victim to be violently assaulted, causing serious injury, the Sheriff's Department said.
The victim then attempted to run over X Gray as a result of the ongoing physical abuse, the Sheriff's Department said.
Through investigation, it was found that X Gray was currently out on bail after being arrested for a violent domestic violence incident with this same victim last November.
On Feb. 26, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for X Gray. Members of the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Detail assisted Rancho detectives in trying to locate X Gray. Later, X Gray was located and arrested after he returned to the victim’s residence.
X Gray was booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he was being held in lieu of no bail. X Gray will appear in the Rancho Superior Court on March 3 to be arraigned on criminal charges.
In the meantime, detectives are actively attempting to locate the good Samaritan who observed the incident on Milliken and gave the victim a ride.
Anyone with information about this case or anyone who may have witnessed this incident is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D.'s Detective Division. Persons who choose to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
