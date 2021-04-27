A man was arrested on charges of domestic violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 25, Fontana deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 6000 block of Magnolia Avenue in the unincorporated area of Rialto.
The reporting party told deputies the victim was choked and assaulted by her boyfriend, the Sheriff's Department said.
Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect, Anthony Camacho, was inside the home and may have a gun. It was learned that Camacho was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon.
Deputies evacuated everyone else from the residence, contained the threat to ensure the safety of area residents, and began public address announcements for Camacho to come out of the residence unarmed, the Sheriff's Department said.
After about five minutes, Camacho exited but refused to comply with commands and was eventually arrested, the Sheriff's Department said.
During an ensuing search of the residence, a firearm without a serial number, known as a “ghost gun,” several hundred rounds of ammunition, and high-capacity magazines were located, the Sheriff's Department said.
Camacho was booked into West Valley Detention Center.
