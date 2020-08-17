A 47-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested on charges of false imprisonment and sexual assault at a Loma Linda hotel, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 15, Loma Linda deputies began an investigation after the victim disclosed she met the suspect, Darius Tolentino, on an online dating application called Grindr. The victim met with Tolentino at the Loma Linda Inn Hotel.
While in the hotel room, Tolentino became paranoid and allegedly bound the victim with zip ties, the Sheriff's Department said. When the victim tried to break free, Tolentino heard the commotion and allegedly assaulted her. Tolentino allegedly choked and threatened the victim, and then forced her to orally copulate him. The victim was able to flee in her vehicle and contacted law enforcement.
Deputies contacted Tolentino at the hotel and obtained evidence that the victim was zip tied by the suspect. Tolentino is on active CDC Parole for sodomy on a minor. He was taken into custody and booked at Central Detention Center.
There is evidence that there may be additional victims who have not yet been identified. The public is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department with any additional information.
"We urge the public to call or text law enforcement when they see suspicious activity," the Sheriff's Department said in a news release. "Witnesses and victims of crime can call Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or they can use www.wetip.com."
