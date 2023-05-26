A man was arrested on charges of felony domestic violence and grand theft of cash in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
Officers took the suspect into custody after executing a search warrant, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
A substantial amount of cash and a replica firearm were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.
No additional information was available.
