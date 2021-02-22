A 34-year-old San Bernardino resident was arrested in Loma Linda on charges of possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance while armed, and felony evading on Feb. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 3:36 p.m., Deputy Torres from the Sheriff's Central Station conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Andre Love for California Vehicle Code violations.
Love allegedly refused to yield and sped off driving recklessly and swerved in his lane, nearly colliding with other motorists, the Sheriff's Department said.
Love made several gestures with his hands at officers and other motorists and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, the Sheriff's Department said.
The driver lost control of his vehicle near 3rd Street and Shirley Street and struck a curb, which caused his vehicle to roll over.
Love is a convicted felon on felony probation for possession of a firearm out of Los Angeles and had an active warrant for possession of narcotics. A search of his vehicle allegedly revealed a loaded .9mm handgun and a useable amount of suspected cocaine.
Love was taken into custody and transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for minor injuries, then arrested and booked at Central Detention Center.
