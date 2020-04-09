A man who allegedly committed multiple rapes in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Over a four-month period (November of 2019 through March), police had been contacted by several female victims who reported being sexually assaulted by a man in the downtown area of San Bernardino. During these encounters, the victims would willingly get inside of the suspect’s white Jeep or blue SUV, where he would then produce a box cutter and forcibly rape the victims.
On March 24, two separate victims reported being raped in this manner.
Through an extensive investigation, detectives identified and arrested Jonathan Arredondo without incident in Riverside. Arredondo was an active CDCR parolee at the time of these assaults.
He was booked into San Bernardino County Jail on charges of forcible rape, sodomy, oral copulation and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail has currently been set at $1.6 million.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims and they are requesting the public’s help with any additional information. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Silva at (909) 384-4890 / silva_an@sbcity.org or Sergeant Flores at (909) 384-5659 / flores_ed@sbcity.org.
